Karrie A. Lutchko, 38, of Houtzdale who allegedly was found with a large amount of drugs following a car crash waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Lutchko is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance, and several summary traffic offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 13 at 11:37 p.m. Clearfield-based State Police were dispatched to state Route 53 in Bigler Township for a crash.
Upon arrival, troopers observed the vehicle with severe damage lying on its side blocking the northbound lane.
A male was present, who said he arrived after Lutchko called him after the crash and she was now waiting in his vehicle.
Lutchko told troopers she was driving alone from Madera to Houtzdale to go to the store, but she fell asleep at the wheel.
Lutchko had blood on her arm and was holding her elbow. The trooper asked to see the injury and she complied. The trooper said it was a severe cut and believed he could see the bones in her arm.
Despite the seriousness of the injury, Lutchko did not appear to be in pain and the male said she did not want to go to the hospital. But the trooper said the injury was severe and needed to be examined and called for an ambulance.
The trooper said he could smell beer on Lutchko and Lutchko admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving.
After Lutchko was placed in the ambulance, the trooper examined the vehicle and found a glass smoking pipe, a purse containing a piece of paper with a list of names and dollar amounts next to them, another sheet of paper with drug prices, a pouch containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and several smaller bags of methamphetamine, two scales commonly used by drug dealers, and a glass container containing suspected marijuana. The trooper also found suspected cocaine and Clonazepam pills.
Also inside the purse was a valuable collector’s item football card and a gold watch.
Lutchko was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
State Police interviewed her the next day and confronted her about the items found. Lutchko admitted she was selling drugs because of “stupidity.” She said she sells drugs to support her own habit and has not become wealthy selling drugs.
She is free on $1,000 unsecured bail.
She is represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield.