Accused drug dealer Ryan Lee Bloom, 32, of Wallaceton, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 4 at 8:20 p.m. Lawrence Township Police responded to the Red Roof Inn along state Route 879 for a complaint that someone was smoking marijuana in one of the rooms.
A woman answered the door but Bloom ran into the bathroom and locked the door and refused to open it. Police yelled commands at him to open the door and kicked the door four or five times before he said he was unlocking the door.
He was taken out of the bathroom at gunpoint and was handcuffed.
Bloom admitted to smoking marijuana and he appeared to be under the influence.
The room was searched and police found a 1.2 gram bag of methamphetamine, glass pipes with residue, a bottle of unknown pills, multiple needles, spoons, and small ziplock baggies. Bloom admitted the items were his.
It was also discovered Bloom had a warrant from Johnstown and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Bloom is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are ungraded misdemeanors and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
He remains incarcerated in CCJ in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.