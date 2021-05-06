Michael G. Beish, 43, who is accused of trafficking illegal drugs, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Court records state Beish’s hometown is “unknown.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 21, Clearfield-based state police received information that Beish, who had warrants out for his arrest for possession of methamphetamine, was residing at a residence in Hawk Run.
Troopers responded to the scene and Beish was apprehended in a back room at the residence.
The smell of marijuana was detected inside the bedroom. The residence was searched and troopers found a bag containing green powder, a clear bag containing approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, 30 packets containing heroin, large bundles of empty bags, a glass vial, 14 smoking devices, two scales, four brass knuckles, four rubber tubes, and owe sheets.
Beish is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor.
Beish was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in liue of $25,000 monetary bail. On Wednesday, bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured and he was released.
Beish was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.