Accused methamphetamine dealer Torie Marie Kay Snedden, 29, of Allport waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
She is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 14, Clearfield-based State Police responded to the Morrisdale Minit Mart for a report of two people passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Snedden was in the passenger seat and it was discovered she had outstanding warrants for her arrest.
She was searched and methamphetamine along with 27 Alprazolam pills, one Ritalin pill and several unidentifiable pills and drug paraphernalia were found on her person.
The vehicle was also searched and inside, police found individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine totaling 1/2 ounce in weight, and various pills. In Snedden’s purse, “owe sheets” listing names and monetary amounts were also found.
Numerous drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle including digital scales, several hundred baggies, rubber bands, safes, etc.
She is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $1,000 monetary bail.
The other person in the vehicle, Brandon Howard Corman, 27, of Kylertown was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors and careless driving; and careless driving, a summary offense. His preliminary hearing was held last month and all charges were bound over to court. He is currently being held in state prison on a detainer, according to a previous article in The Progress.