Brandon Howard Corman, 28, of Morrisdale, who was accused of drug trafficking, accepted a plea agreement after spending more than a year in jail.
Corman was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI, after he was found in a vehicle with methamphetamine and paraphernalia on Dec. 14, 2019.
A two-day trial was scheduled to start yesterday morning, but it was canceled after Corman pleaded guilty.
As a part of the plea agreement, the most serious charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance was withdrawn and Corman pleaded guilty to DUI-2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a time served sentence.
Corman’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said Corman has been incarcerated continuously for various matters since his arrest on Dec. 14. She said he was briefly sent to Centre County to address some legal matters over there and the total amount time served is 254 days for this case.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell said the commonwealth believes this was an acceptable resolution to the case.
President Judge Fredric Ammerman accepted the plea agreement and prior to dismissing the jury, he told them this case had been “snakebit” and was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the jury was dismissed, a sentencing hearing was held and Corman apologized for his actions.
“It’s been a long year and it has given me a lot of time to think,” Corman said. “I want to make better decisions for myself, my family and my community.”
Ammerman told Schwab that prior to this incident, Corman only had minor offenses and said Corman speaks well for himself and said if he could stay away from the drugs he believes he could do well for himself.
Schwab said she agreed.
Ammerman told her that Corman is fortunate that the possession with intent to deliver charge was dropped because if he had been convicted of this, Corman’s situation would be significantly different and he would be wise to make the best of this opportunity.
Ammerman then sentenced Corman as follows, DUI-2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 254 days to 18 months in the Clearfield County Jail plus six months consecutive probation. He is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or any controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department. He is to complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment and will lose his driver’s license according to state Department of Transportation standards.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation.
When asked if Corman would be released from jail today, Mikesell said he didn’t believe he would because he believes Corman has other matters that have to be addressed.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Trooper John Bacher of the Clearfield state police testified that on Dec. 14 at 2:51 a.m. he was dispatched to the Morrisdale Minit Mart for a report of two people sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Upon arrival he found Corman sleeping in the driver’s seat and a woman, Torie Snedden, sleeping in the passenger seat of a Toyota Celica. The vehicle was registered to Snedden.
After some effort, Bacher said he was able to wake them up. He said Corman’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
He administered a field sobriety test on Corman, which he failed.
Bacher said he ran both of their names in the state crime computer and found they both had warrants for their arrest.
Bacher said he searched Corman and found an “owe sheet,” a sheet of paper containing the names of people and how much money they owe them, which is commonly used by drug dealers to keep track of who owes them money.
He said items were scattered throughout the car.
“It was like they were living in the car,” Bacher said.
Inside the vehicle he found a can with a false lid containing a half an ounce of methamphetamine, which is a large amount because there are about 14 grams in a half ounce and a single dose of methamphetamine is about 1/4 of a gram.
He also found a digital scale and numerous unused plastic baggies commonly used for packaging illegal drugs.
Bacher said he first took Snedden to the Clearfield County Jail on the warrant and transported Corman to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Laboratory testing showed Corman had methamphetamine in his system.