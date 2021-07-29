Thomas M. Derydt, 50, of Clearfield, who is accused of illicit drug trafficking, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Derydt is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanors and criminal mischief, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 23, Lawrence Township Police were on patrol and was on US-322 traveling through Clearfield Borough when he spotted a known female driving in the opposite direction.
Cowan knew she had a suspended driver’s license and turned around and initiated a traffic stop once she crossed into Lawrence Township.
The two said they were traveling to meet a friend at the Red Roof Inn but the male appeared nervous and gave police a fake name but he eventually gave his real name and said he was a “runner” for Derydt, who was staying at the Red Roof Inn.
He said he was on his way to meet Derydt to pick up some methamphetamine and deliver it to Ridgway or wherever Derydt wanted him to go.
He said he did a run for Derydt the previous night and while he was in Derydt’s room, he saw one to two ounces of crystal methamphetamine that was kept in a gray pouch and one or two bricks of heroin.
Derydt’s information was entered into the J-NET computer and discovered he had a Ridgway address.
A search warrant was obtained for Derydt’s room at the hotel but upon arrival hotel at the front desk staff, told police the male who was staying there had checked out.
However, another employee told police that Derydt was out on the second floor balcony.
Police made contact with Derydt and he said he had switched rooms.
Derydt’s room was searched and police found a gray pouch but it was empty, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it, and a torch style lighter.
Derydt was searched and police found a bundle of heroin and $1,700 in cash.
Derydt was arrested and placed in a holding cell at the Lawrence Township Police Station. While in the holding cell, Derydt became upset. He was yelling, throwing a chair against a cage and was kicking the shackle, which eventually broke.
Derydy is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.