MIAMI, Fla. — Daniel Peteuil, 44, of Clearfield, who was accused of trafficking illegal drugs into the area, died in Miami, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Peteuil was scheduled to go to trial to face his charges in January, but he failed to appear in court.
According to a previous article in The Progress, he was free on $250,000 monetary bail, which he posted with the assistance of a bail bondsman.
Peteuil had been wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, but on Jan. 7, he removed it while in Pittsburgh, according to authorities.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman declared a mistrial after three jurors were excused. One juror had read an article about the case on a local internet media website, one juror was excused due to possibly being ill from COVID-19 and a third juror was excused due to anxiety issues. There are only two alternate jurors and the loss of three jurors left the trial with less than the required 12 jurors.
Peteuil’s death is still under investigation, according to officials.
On June 7, following a traffic stop in DuBois, Peteuil was found with approximately 12.87 grams of heroin combined with fentanyl, 239.13 grams of cocaine, .022 grams of fentanyl, 3 hits of LSD, 102.08 grams of methamphetamine, 4 suboxone strips, 111 suboxone pills, 448.70 grams of marijuana and 12.32 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, according to court documents.
Additionally, $52,223 in various denominations of U.S. currency, two pistols, a Key-Tec P32 automatic handgun, a .22 caliber pistol and various rounds of ammunition were recovered, according to court documents. The Grand Jury learned that Peteuil has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Accordingly, he was not permitted to possess nor own a firearm.
The Grand Jury also learned that the Kel-Tec P32 automatic handgun had a fully loaded magazine inserted into the gun. However, a bullet was not chambered inside the barrel.
Also discovered during the search of Peteuil’s car allegedly was a receipt reflecting a payment of approximately $1,500. The payment was reportedly made by Peteuil to a local attorney for the purpose of providing legal services to an associate of Peteuil’s, who was arrested as a result of a traffic stop that occurred on May 16, 2019. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, including 229.37 grams of marijuana, 33.79 grams of cocaine, 56.57 grams of methamphetamine, 665 stamped bags of heroin, 20 Xanax pill, 16 loaded syringes, as well as $9,024 in U.S. current. Peteuil’s associate said that the drugs had been placed by Peteuil, according to court documents.