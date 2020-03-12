Tyrone Neil Taylor, 27, of Clearfield, who is accused of breaking into a laundromat in Clearfield and stealing money from a Skills Machine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Taylor is charged with burglary, a felony of the second degree, three counts; criminal trespass, felony of the second degree, two counts; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both are felonies of the third degree; criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, both of which are summary violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 15, Officer Austin Miller of the Clearfield Borough Police Department responded to the Laundry Station at 310 N. 3rd St. for a report of a burglary.
Upon arrival, Miller found two Pennsylvania Skills gambling machines had their locks cut and money removed.
A total of $2,848 was taken from the Skills Machines, according to the machines’ reports.
A window in the laundromat had also been broken.
Miller obtained surveillance video from the laundromat and surrounding businesses, which recorded two men in the area.
Police released the photos to the local media and received numerous tips leading to the the two males identified as Taylor and Ronald Len Zimmerman II, 27, of Clearfield.
On Jan. 16, police received an anonymous call from a female who said the two men were Taylor and Zimmerman.
She claimed that Taylor didn’t do anything and that Zimmerman had committed the crime.
She said she is good friends with Taylor and he called her and was “freaking out” because his picture was in the news release.
Taylor was arrested and was arraigned on Feb. 28 and he was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Yesterday his bail was reduced to $50,000 unsecured and he was released.
Taylor was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Zimmerman has also been charged in the case.