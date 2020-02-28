Edward Harry Lines, 56, of Curwensville — who is accused of burglarizing a home in Curwensville — waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 11, state police were dispatched to the 600-block of Ridge Avenue, Curwensville, for a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, troopers met with three males. The victim said his neighbor saw Lines enter his residence and knew he didn’t have permission to be there.
When Lines exited the residence, the neighbor asked him what he was doing there. Lines then fled and the neighbor was able to chase him down and held him until the state police arrived.
State police interviewed Lines at the scene and he admitted to the crime. Lines said he entered an unlocked door in the rear of the residence and started gathering up things he thought might be of value.
He said he had the items piled up outside of the residence and was waiting for his ride when the neighbor yelled at him. Lines said he panicked and fled but the neighbor quickly caught him.
Lines said he knew what he did was wrong and he knew he was caught so he didn’t try to fight back and agreed to wait for the state police. He also said he didn’t know which one of his friends were going to pick him up, just that someone was supposed to be there at 7:30 a.m.
Lines is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.