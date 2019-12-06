President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases for Accelerated Rehabilitation Court for the month of November. First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo represented the commonwealth.
• Jesse Darnell Pellow, 38, of Clearfield, fleeing or eluding police, $650, $250 of which goes to the Lawrence Township Police Department, plus costs, one year ARD probation, 20 hours of community service, driving unregistered vehicle and failure to signal, $35 plus costs each. Attorney: Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
• Charles Michael Roseman, 24, of Brookville, DUI-controlled substance, $650/$250 to Lawrence Township Police Department, six months ARD probation, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, prohibited from using alcohol, or controlled substances without prior consent from the probation department and prohibited from entering any bars/taverns; 60 hours community service, $376.45 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, license suspension according to state Department of Transportation standards.