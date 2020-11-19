Pennsylvania State Police Troop C, Punxsutawney station, is investigating a burglary that occurred on Oct. 26 at approximately 2-3:30 a.m. at Dave’s Metal Roofing, 444 Route 410, Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
Unknown suspect(s) forced entry and stole a large safe containing approximately $200,000 worth of cash/valuables.
Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-888-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive, or missing persons.