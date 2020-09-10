CURWENSVILLE — Members of Curwensville Regional Development Corp were updated on an application for funding for the Streetscape project at Tuesday’s meeting.
Member Hildred Rowles reported he met with CRDC’s engineer Stahl-Sheaffer Engineering and Curwensville Borough Council to tweak the design for the street upgrade project as members requested at the August meeting.
He said the borough had concerns about the cost for lighting in the original design. Stahl-Sheaffer was able to amend the original lighting design so that not as many lights would be required and the cost associated with them would not be as great, Rowles said.
Stahl-Sheaffer is also writing an application for a $1.5 million state Department Community and Economic Development multimodal grant. Rowles said both council and the borough’s engineer, the EADs group have given their approval for Stahl-Sheaffer to do that.
Rowles informed CRDC members there have been price increases since the preliminary cost estimate for the Streetscape design was completed and there is a possibility that not as much work can be completed during the first phase of the project. The streetscape project would upgrade all aspects of state Route 879 including sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, parking and signage. Plans are to start with the section from Bloomington Avenue to Filbert Street.
At its August meeting, CRDC members authorized requesting Curwensville Borough Council consider submitting an grant application to the agency. If the application is successful, the grant could be used along with the Automated Red Light Enforcement grant, Curwensville Borough was awarded in January.
The borough was notified in January its application was awarded $247,277 in ARLE funds. The grant will be used for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments.
At the CRDC’s August meeting, it was reported a number of upgrades that were part of the streetscape project will be paid for with ARLE grant funds.
Funds needed for expenses not covered by grant funding such as engineering and design are being paid for with CRDC’s capital campaign “Blueprint for Prosperity: Changes Now For Our Future. The objective of the campaign is to utilize donated funds to jumpstart regional revitalization through downtown Curwensville enhancements.
Plans are for the Streetscape project to eventually upgrade eight blocks in Curwensville along State Street between the road’s intersection with Bloomington and Ridge Avenues using a multi-phase approach. Work to be done would eventually include new sidewalks, curbs, pedestrian and vehicle lighting, parking, signage and green spaces, all uniform, user-friendly and compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.