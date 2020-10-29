CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp is moving forward with development of a regional comprehensive plan.
A comprehensive plan would be used as a guide to help CRDC and governing boards from each participating municipality envision future development of the region and manage its growth. A plan would identify areas of each community and the region as a whole that is suitable for residential and economic development as well as areas that should be protected and preserved to help maintain the area’s quality of life.
At previous meetings, members have discussed creation of a plan that can be used to guide future development of the municipalities that makeup both the Curwensville Area School District and the Curwensville Area Blueprints Community. Those include Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Bloom, Ferguson, Greenwood, Penn and Pike townships. Each municipality would have to agree to sign a cooperative agreement with CRDC and to help create the comprehensive plan.
Members authorized seeking permission to utilize remaining funding from a capacity building grant awarded to the Blueprints Community from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center as seed money to help create the comprehensive plan. The corp is also working with Clearfield County Planning to explore grant funding to help defray the plan’s costs.
At Tuesday’s meeting Chairman Eric Johnson said letters will be prepared explaining the project and will be delivered by members to each municipality at their future business meetings.
Member Janie French told CRDC “A comprehensive plan would help the municipalities work together and the possibility of bringing more funding into the area would be greatly increased.”