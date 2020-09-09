CURWENSVILLE — Members of Curwensville Regional Development Corp are moving forward with preparations for a comprehensive plan.
A comprehensive plan could be used to guide future development of the region through listing goals and objectives, a blueprint for future land use and development and maps. It would be used as a guide to help CRDC and officials from each participating municipality envision future development of the region and manage its growth.
A plan would identify areas of each community and the region as a whole that is suitable for residential and economic development as well as areas that should be protected and preserved to help maintain the area’s quality of life.
The plan will encompass the municipalities that make up the Curwensville Area School District, Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Ferguson, Greenwood, Penn and Pike townships as well as Bloom Township because it is part of CRDC’s Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, formerly the Blueprints Community, if they are willing to participate.
Chairman Eric Johnson said, “We could look at what those municipalities need and how a plan would help meet those needs.”
Member Janie French told members Tuesday she had discussed funding to help pay for the development of a comprehensive plan with Clearfield County Planning Director Jodi Brennan. Brennan said the planning department was willing to help with providing mapping for a comprehensive plan.
French said Brennan suggested CRDC explore a regional plan that would look at both individual and combined municipalities’ needs, possible funding sources and how a having an inclusive plan could help in meeting those needs.
CRDC also hopes to utilize the remaining funds, approximately $8,000 from the capacity building grant it received from Federal Home Loan Bank to create the comprehensive plan. The funds will not be enough so members are investigating other funding sources to help pay for the plan. French said Tuesday there is a possibility the state Department of Community and Economic Development could provide some funding that could be leveraged with the capacity building grant.
Members have discussed at previous meeting, the belief municipalities would find a plan very useful to help guide and develop future projects.