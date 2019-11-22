CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp is planning for its annual dinner.
At the recent meeting, directors approved scheduling the dinner for Tuesday, Feb. 18 with the time and location to be announced.
There will be a guest speaker, and directors opted to get someone who can speak about the local importance of residents completing the federal 2020 Census. In addition to providing reports about the corporation’s ongoing projects and partnerships, five directors will be reappointed or elected to three year terms on the board of 15 voting directors and two representatives of Curwensville Borough Council.
The directors whose terms are expiring are Kay Dell’Antonio, Eric Johnson, Bill Williams, Erin Ammerman and Cynthia Russell.
A slate of officers will also be elected and a meeting schedule set for the coming year.
In other business from Tuesday’s meeting, directors also heard the CRDC is working with Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus to acquire an intern to assist with various projects and Penn State University, DuBois Campus’ business department on conducting a survey of residents living in its focus area, Grampian and Curwensville boroughs and Penn, Pike and Bloom Townships.
Directors also authorized a $250 donation to the Grampian Lions Club to assist with its annual children’s Christmas festival.