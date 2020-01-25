CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp finalized plans for its upcoming annual meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be held Feb. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. The price includes beverages and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
The speaker will be Heather Conrad of the Philadelphia Regional Census Center. Conrad will speak about the upcoming 2020 census and the importance of completing the survey.
Chairman Eric Johnson, said municipal government representatives and social services agencies’ members are encouraged to attend.
“We are hoping to get attendance from local government officials and social services agencies mainly to stress the importance of completing the census and how that information can affect funding for many of the programs in our area,” he said.
Reservations are due by Feb. 11 and may be mailed to the CRDC at P.O. Box 129, Curwensville, PA 16833 or emailed to info@curwensville.com