CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Regional Development Corporation is considering creation of a regional comprehensive plan.
At Tuesday’s meeting, members discussed the possibility of creating a plan that could be utilized to guide future development of the region.
The comprehensive plan would be in addition to cooperative agreements from the municipalities that make up its Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity committee derived from the Blueprint Communities program, Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Bloom, Penn and Pike townships. Those agreements pledge each communities’ cooperation when CRDC applies for grant funding for its projects.
A comprehensive plan would be used as a guide to help CRDC and local officials from each participating municipality envision future development of the region and manage its growth. A plan would identify areas of each community and the region as a whole that is suitable for residential and economic development as well as areas that should be protected and preserved to help maintain the area’s quality of life.
CRDC also hopes to utilize the remaining funds from the capacity building grant it received from Federal Home Loan Bank to create the comprehensive plan. The funds will not be enough so members are investigating other funding sources to help pay for the plan.
CRDC member Janie French said she believes the municipalities would find a plan very useful to help develop future projects. “There are a lot of similarities in the communities,” she said.