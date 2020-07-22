CURWENSVILLE –Although talk about it has been quiet for a number of months, the streetscape project at Curwensville is very much an active project.
Tuesday, members of Curwensville Regional Development Corporation discussed a possible funding source to kick off paying for the project through the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s multimodal transportation fund. The streetscape would upgrade all aspects of state Route 879 including sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, parking and signage. At Tuesday’s meeting, the committee said it is now suggesting starting with the section from Bloomington Avenue to Filbert Street.
CRDC members authorized requesting Curwensville Borough Council consider submitting an grant application to the agency. If the application is successful, the grant could be used along with the Automated Red Light Enforcement grant, Curwensville Borough was awarded in January. Although up to $3 million can be requested for a multimodal transportation grant program award, CRDC said it would suggest the borough apply for $1.5 million
The borough was notified in January its application was awarded $247,277 in ARLE funds. The grant will be used for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments.
CRDC member Janie French reported at Tuesday’s meeting, a number of upgrades that were part of the streetscape project will be paid for through with ARLE grant funds. “Some of the costs that are included in the ARLE grant are also in the streetscape budget,” she noted.
She also suggested to CRDC members 2020 would be the year to submit an application requesting multimodal funding because the CFA has waived the match for municipalities applying for grant awards.
CRDC will also talk with its project engineer Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, State College, to request it update its preliminary cost estimate for the streetscape prepared two years ago when the project got underway.
Funds needed for expenses not covered by grant funding such as engineering and design are being paid for with CRDC’s capital campaign “Blueprint for Prosperity: Changes Now For Our Future. The objective of the campaign is to utilize donated funds to jumpstart regional revitalization through downtown Curwensville enhancements.
Plans are for the Streetscape project to eventually upgrade eight blocks in Curwensville along State Street between the road’s intersection with Bloomington and Ridge Avenues using a multi-phase approach. Work to be done would eventually include new sidewalks, curbs, pedestrian and vehicle lighting, parking, signage and green spaces, all uniform, user-friendly and compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.