COVID-19 has changed the way Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority is conducting business.
At its May 13 meeting, CCRTA members heard a report on its new partner award winners program that were presented during National Travel and Tourism Week, held annually the first week of May.
The national observation was created by Congress in 1983 to emphasize the impact of travel on the nation’s economy.
In-person programs and activities have defined the observation in previous years. However this year because of coronavirus, that was not an option. Visit Clearfield County had hoped to be able to present awards in person this year to its partners but was unable to do that.
“It was too bad that we couldn’t visit the different businesses and hand out the awards. We have placed the physical presentation of the awards on hold until we are allowed to get out and do that. Everyone seemed very excited to receive the awards,” Director Josiah Jones said.
Thirteen awards for 2019 were presented to businesses and organizations throughout the county and beyond. They include:
- new business of the year – The Eureka
- restaurant of the year – DuBois Diner
- downtown of the year – Coalport’s streetscape
- attraction of the year – The Doolittle Station
- sports bar of the year – Legends Sports Bar & Grill
- bed and breakfast of the year – The Victorian Loft B&B
- campground of the year – Lumber City RV
- DuBois hotel of the year – Comfort Suites
- Clearfield hotel of the year – Best Western Plus
- winery of the year – Bee Kind Winery
- event of the year – USCAA Small College World Series
- historical society of the year – Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society
- out-of-county partner of the year – Punxsutawney Weather Center
Hoping to showcase some of the county’s points of interest that would be available to visitors without their leaving home, Jones reported the purchase of a 360 degree camera that will allow videos to be shot and eventually archived on social media.
“I think it will create a lot of interest for the area and will allow us to create some tours of the county that will be available to visitors online,” he told board members.
Jones also announced Visit Clearfield County had developed an online store to showcase its merchandise. An amount of merchandise is available at the VCC offices but they have been closed to visitors to slow the spread of COVID-19.