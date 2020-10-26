CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Elementary is closed for the remainder of the week because it has two positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. In-person classes are expected to resume Monday, Nov. 2.
Two confirmed COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed within the building with the second one validated Monday. Superintendent Ron Matchock told The Progress a staff member tested positive last week and a second case was confirmed when an elementary student announced a positive diagnosis Monday.
“The state departments of Health and Education each recommend a three-to-five day school closing when there are two to four positive cases in the same building during a 14-day period. We did not close the building last week because there was only one positive case in a 14-day period,” Matchock said.
He reported elementary students will learn through remote online instruction this week beginning today through Friday, Oct. 30.
There are currently no substantiated COVID-19 cases at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School and students who attend the school will continue with in-person classes.
Curwensville’s marching band camp came to abrupt halt in August after one of its musicians had a presumed positive case of COVID-19 and the district suggested all band members follow state Department of Health guidelines and self-quarantine.