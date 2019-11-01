Clearfield County election officials conducted a test of the county’s voting equipment Thursday to prepare for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
County Elections Director Dawn Graham said each year, members of the election board conduct a trial run of the system in keeping with the state’s Election Code. The law requires commonwealth counties that utilize electronic voting systems for the central tabulation of ballots, at least four days prior to the election, have its central automatic tabulating equipment publicly tested to ascertain the equipment will accurately count votes cast for all offices and all questions. Public notice of the test must be given at least 48 hours prior to the test day.
Clearfield County purchased its electronic voting machine system in 2006. Officials conduct the required testing as mandated to ensure all of the system’s components are functioning as they should when voters visit the county’s 70 polling places to cast their ballots on approximately 230 machines. Also examined Thursday was the master personalized electronic ballot that is used to activate the voting system.
“We do this and then the poll workers will test the individual machines prior to the polls opening at 7 a.m.,” Graham said, adding even if all the machines at a precinct are not working, workers there are encouraged to go ahead with opening the polling place so that residents can vote and get on with their day.
These tests provide an assurance to the voting public that all the county’s machines start with a zero balance and only votes cast during the time period polling places are open, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., are included in the totals generated once the polls close.
The county’s information technology Director Adam Curry said he encourages workers to post the “zero receipt” in a prominent location at the poll so that voters are able to see it and know that the system was checked. After the polling place closes another receipt noting vote totals should be posted alongside the zero receipt.
Curry reminded voters the ballot they will see on Tuesday, Nov. 5 is quite large when compared to previous’ years ballots and he wants them to be sure they scroll through and register all of their choices.
“This year the ballot has four to five pages, depending on where you are voting. There is a page with four retention questions We are asking voters to take their time and be sure they have voted for everything they want to,” Curry said.
Graham said there are a number of contested races throughout the county including the commissioners, the district attorney, the coroner, some school boards and municipal officials. She said based on the amount of absentee ballots the county has received — 547— it is more than double the amount of absentee ballots received for the 2018 election.
She estimated that, based on the number of absentee ballots, turnout could be as high as 30 percent of the county’s 45,000 registered voters.
“This is the election where everyone gets to vote regardless of their party affiliation. You don’t have to be a Republican or Democrat to cast your ballot,” Graham said.
Graham also reminded county voters there is a change in the Treasure Lake precinct, moving from the Treasure Lake firehall to the Treasure Lake Church and first-time voters at a polling place must present identification before they can vote.
“We hope everyone that is eligible, gets out and votes on Tuesday,” she said.