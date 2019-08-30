Clearfield County’s Election Board will be taking a second look at handicapped accessible parking spaces at Bigler Township’s polling site in Madera.
At the recent Clearfield County Commissioner’s meeting, Commissioner Mark McCracken, who is a member of the election board, reported members would this week be inspecting work performed by the township recently to upgrade those spaces to meet requirements set by the Department of Justice.
At a special meeting of the election board on July 9, members approved delaying a decision on relocating the township’s polling place to the Madera Vol. Fire Co.’s social hall. The county received a letter in early June from Bigler Township residents requesting the polling place be relocated because of safety concerns with parking space locations.
Bigler Township, the owner of the municipal building, was given until Aug. 31 to meet standards for polling places established by DOJ after township officials, who attended the board’s meeting, reported they were not aware of the criteria and had made upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
County Director of Elections Dawn Graham reported she inspected the municipal building after receiving the petition, and found the current designated parking spaces along state Route 53 did not meeting the standards used by the DOJ in regards to polling places. Graham said the requirements for polling sites are more stringent as they require spaces to be used by physically handicapped drivers or passengers to be accessible to van unloading and loading. She added that she found the Bigler Township’s polling place handicapped parking space did not meeting the criteria.
According to information on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website, van-accessible handicapped spaces at polling places must be provided.
“A sign, with the International Symbol of Accessibility, must mark each accessible parking space. Van-accessible spaces must be designated as such on the sign at these spaces. If only one accessible space is provided, it must be a van-accessible space. Accessible parking spaces must be in a level area with no steep slopes and on the shortest accessible route from parking to the accessible entrance to the polling place,” the information states.
The board granted the time extension after Bigler Township Supervisor R. Phibert Myers and Secretary Jeannette Holden attended the meeting to explain the circumstances and request additional time to bring the parking spaces into compliance. They noted the township had already made upgrades to the building’s interior and exterior to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
McCracken said once the polling place’s exterior, including the parking lot, has been inspected, a meeting of the Clearfield County Election Board would be called where a decision to move Bigler Township’s polling place would be made.
In a related matter, the Clearfield County Commissioners reported they have received a petition from Treasure Lake residents to relocate a Sandy Township polling location from North Pointe Fire Co. to the Treasure Lake Church.