Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority Director Jodi Brennan discussed membership in the 2020 illegal dumping enforcement program.
At Thursday’s authority meeting, members heard 18 of the county’s 50 municipalities joined in 2019. The participants included Beccaria, Bell, Boggs, Brady Burnside, Cooper Decatur, Goshen, Greenwood, Gulich, Knox, Lawrence, Sandy and Woodward townships and Curwensville, Irvona and Mahaffey boroughs. The memberships expire March 18.
Brennan told members, “We are preparing our annual enforcement officer’s activities report that will be sent, along with a service renewal invoice to existing participants. We also take the time to share our officer’s annual report with non-participants and invite them to participate,” she said.
The cost for a membership is $500.
“We had a lot more members when the program was free,” Brennan explained.
The number of investigations last year totaled 168 and 56 complaints from prior years were addressed. Of those, 22 violators removed trash or showed proof what they dumped was hauled away; 12 citations and fines were filed or warnings given with fines totaling $450.51; 120 cases had insufficient evidence to prosecute; 11 remain open; and three were referred to other agencies such as the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Game Commission, the Clearfield County Conservation District or non-participating municipalities. Nearly six tons of garbage was removed from illegal dumping sites.
“Since the inception of the program in April 1999, we have received a total of 2,568 complaints and acted on 417 old complaints, of which 787 resulted in 1,165,560 pounds or nearly 583 tons of waste cleaned up by violators, volunteers and the officer or violators showed proof of hauler services, which also includes 11,799 tires and 651 appliances being taken to the permanent site. There were 1,174 complaints with insufficient evidence; 110 citations issued or warnings given; 102 referrals to DEP, the state police, related agencies or municipalities or local sewer authorities. Six hearings in the district magisterial court resulted in a denial or statute of limitations expiration, one violator served time in jail and 388 cases remain open.”
Brennan said 23 complaints were referred back to municipalities and the authority received $14,785.49 in citation monies ordered through district justices or through illegal dumping fines.