Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority received an end-of-year report on the county’s illegal dumping program.
Director Jodi Brennan on Thursday reported letters were recently sent out to Clearfield County municipalities inviting them to participate in the 2021 illegal dumping enforcement program.Letters included a report on 2020 activity.
“In 2020 we had 16 municipalities signed up for the program. Service is secured year-by-year. The current program expires March 18,” she explained.
Brennan noted, “Current issues that the officer is facing are tires and people illegally dumping deer carcasses.” Snow is also creating problems with finding illegal dumping sites, she said.
Brennan updated the board on current citations and court cases. Six citations are currently on file at both district magisterial Judge Jerome Nevling and Judge Mike Morris’ offices with bench warrants out for offenders.
She also reviewed program statistics for January and February with directors. In January, the enforcement officer investigated four new complaints. No opened complaints were resolved.
The officer has investigated a total of six new complaints in 2021 and acted on one prior complaint. There have been two referrals to state or county agencies.
“Since the inception of the program in April 1999 through Feb. 28, 2021, the department has received a total of 2,735 complaints of those 796 complaints resulted in nearly 583 tons of waste cleaned up by the violators or volunteers and the enforcement officer. The amount also included 11,850 tires and 657 appliances taken to the permanent site,” she said.
Brennan said 119 citations were filed or warnings issued.
“One violator served time in the county jail and 425 complaints are open or pending. The cumulative total included 26 complaints that were referred back to municipalities that do not participate in the county program. The program received $16,192.16 in citation monies from the district justices or through illegal dumping fines,” she said.