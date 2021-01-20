Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority on Thursday approved the sale of recycling containers.
Director Jodi Brennan reported the nine compartmentalized roll-off containers were previously located at the Clearfield County Jail.
One bid for the containers was received from Novey Recycling, Clearfield, with an offer of $1,350 each.
In September, the authority was notified by the jail’s Warden David Kessling that he was no longer going to allow the long-standing practice of having the jail’s work release inmates provide manpower at the site.
Kessling said the custom could provide opportunities for contraband to be brought illegally into the jail.
With no means to pay employees to provide the service, the authority had to close the site which had been open to county residents since 1999.
Prior to the permanent closure, the site had been temporarily closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.