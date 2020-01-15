Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority heard its 2019 expenses associated with its recycling and refuse pick up program is higher than estimated.
Director Jodi Brennan on Thursday reported, “Since November we have received final numbers of pulls from 2019 and the service cost is higher than anticipated.”
Brennan said last year, two new plastics-only containers were added to the other bins for recycled items at Woodward and Cooper townships in response to requests from municipal officials and residents in both locations. There is also a plastics container at Curwensville.
“We had hoped more capacity would mean less pulls, however it has resulted in more pulls which equates to higher costs however it equates to more recycling which is a good thing. The expense to the authority is above (funds that have been donated for the program). We do have funds available to cover the additional cost but will need to take some of it from what is allocated for future capital expenses,” she explained.
Brennan said each year, costs have continued to rise for the service. She said in 2018 a total of 165 containers were serviced and last year there were 177 bins pulled to empty.
“The price of a container at Curwensville in 2018 was $289 and rose to $307 in 2019. The total cost for operating just the Curwensville site alone was $23,332 last year,” Brennan explained.
Brennan said the authority does not receive any revenue from the sale of recycled items such as brown and green glass, clear glass, corrugated cardboard and plastics. It does receive a very small amount of funds, $65.30 annually, from the sale of collected newspaper.
“To give you a perspective, the revenue from the sale of recycled items are not anywhere near sufficient to cover the program’s operational costs. The total operational costs for 2019, not counting staff administration costs, were $47,564. I expect that trend to continue,” Brennan said.