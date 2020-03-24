It’s looking ever more likely that the state’s primary election will be postponed and the date rescheduled.
At the Clearfield County Commissioner’s business meeting Tuesday, Commissioner David Glass spoke about revising the date of the primary because of measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“I think it’s fair to say it is coming,” Glass said.
Commissioners said when a decision has been made at the state level, they would make an announcement of information as it relates to Clearfield County voters.
Monday it was announced Gov. Tom Wolf and key legislators had approved rescheduling the date of the primary to June 2 given COVID-19 Coronavirus’ possible impact on those casting ballots and poll workers and would give counties flexibility to consolidate polling places. The measure was expected to move quickly through the legislature, according to previously published reports.