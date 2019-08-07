Even though no word from the Department of State has been received addressing Clearfield County’s concern about the legality of its ruling, Clearfield County Commissioners reported progress has been made in realigning the Bradford Township election precincts.
At Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, Commissioner Mark McCracken provided a report about the county’s notifications to township voters concerning the precincts. He stated the county’s department of elections is using the precinct boundaries map approved by Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman in February.
Following review of a petition requesting new boundary lines made by the Bradford Township Supervisors and a group of Bradford Township residents, Judge Ammerman approved a new configuration.
On April 17, the Department of State sent a letter to the county stating those boundary lines are incorrect because they did not follow census block lines. The county was given 60 days to make corrections.
Solicitor Kim Kesner responded to the Department of State notifying it, the county believes the court does have jurisdiction to set the dividing lines in the best interests of township residents.
According to Mark McCracken, as of Tuesday, Clearfield County is still awaiting a response to Kesner’s letter from the Department of State, however the county’s Department of Elections has moved ahead to prepare for the November Municipal Election by sending out notices to Bradford Township voters advising them of their precincts and polling place locations based on Judge Ammerman’s ruling.
In previous reports, it was noted the only reply the county has received is an email, sent to Kesner from the Department of State’s deputy chief counsel, thanking him for the information and stating the Department of State would look into it. Counsel John Hartzell told Kesner reapportionment at the state and federal level are based on census block lines, and Bradford Township is the only municipality in the sate where election district boundaries do not follow census block lines.
Kesner told the county’s Board of Elections earlier this year it does not have authority to overrule the court order and recommended members refrain from taking action until it hears back from the department of state.
Meanwhile, the county has to prepare for the upcoming election.
“All voters in Bradford Township have a received a notice. Bradford Township’s first precinct has 621 voters and Bradford Township’s second precinct has 1,018 voters,” McCracken said, adding the county has completed complying with the court’s order.
The commissioners thanked the county’s Department of Elections and the county’s Election Board for their work on the issue and getting Bradford Township voters notified.