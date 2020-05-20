CURWENSVILLE — Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Clearfield County’s three libraries — Curwensville Branch Library, Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library and the DuBois Public Library — will begin offering library material pickups.
Each library will have designated hours for library material pickups. The hours will be reduced from each library’s normal hours of operation. For information about how to request items from each library or for more information regarding these limited hours, those interested may visit the Clearfield County’s library’s website, or its Facebook page. Individual libraries may also be called for information about material availability and hours they are open for pickup.
Clearfield County Library Director Kayla Pennington said, “The libraries will be offering pick up services outside each library building. Patrons may call to request library materials. Each of the libraries in Curwensville, Clearfield and DuBois will have designated hours for library material pickups.”
The libraries have been closed since March 16 following directives from Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Office of the Commonwealth Libraries to help combat the spread of coronavirus. Pennington said they were unable to open until they received guidance from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries concerning how to do so safely.