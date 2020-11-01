Nearly 10,000 mail-in or absentee ballots were requested by Clearfield County voters to allow them to make their choices without visiting their local polling place in Tuesday’s general election.
As of Friday, just more than 8,000 of those were returned to the Clearfield County Election Office.
County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said for those who haven’t mailed or returned those ballots yet, they must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 for their candidate selections to count in the race.
Although the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled mail-in or absentee ballots can be accepted and counted for three days after Nov. 3 as long as they as postmarked by 8 p.m. on that date, Graham said appeals have been filed against the ruling and ballots received during that time period have to be segregated in the event there is a change in the ruling this week.
Graham said the additional days given to count those postmarked mail-in ballots will delay Clearfield County’s vote tallies.
“We are not going to know those final results until later in the week,” she said.
Voters who have changed their minds and decided to vote in-person should bring all paperwork associated with their mail-in ballot to their polling place Tuesday, Nov. 3. Clearfield County has 70 polling places that will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Voters should bring everything that was sent to them with the mail-in ballot. That ballot has to be voided. They will have to sign a statement that they have surrendered that ballot to be allowed to vote at the precinct using a paper ballot. Those who don’t bring their paperwork will have to vote using a provisional ballot,” Graham said.
A provisional ballot is used to record a voter’s vote whenever their eligibility is in question and issues must be resolved before the vote can count.
Graham said any resident who has questions related to voting in the general election such as their eligibility to vote or where their polling place is located should contact the Clearfield County Elections Department office Monday by 4 p.m. at 765-2642, extension No. 5053, visit the website, www.voteclearfield.com or the website, votespa.com where they can check the status of their voter’s registration or ballot request.
“Anyone who is unsure or has any questions should call our office before they head out to the polls. If they have moved and they are not sure where their poll is now located, we can help them. We may be able to get the problems solved before they go out to the polls,” she said.
Those voting in person at the polls are reminded to wear a face mask and practice social distancing for the protection of the poll workers, Graham said.
There are several polling places that have been relocated.
In Burnside Borough, voting has returned to the Burnside United Methodist Church, 63 E. Third St., Burnside.
Clearfield Borough’s Second Ward polling place is relocated to the agricultural building at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5651 Park St., Clearfield.
Sandy Township-Sabula’s polling place has been moved to the Tri-County Church, 1881 Old 255 Rd., DuBois.
There is a temporary polling place change for Grampian Borough. Voters will cast their ballots at the CenClear Child Services’ modular building, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian.
As of Friday, Clearfield County had 49,714 people registered voters. That total breaks down to 28,517 Republicans, 15,493 Democrats and 5,704 representing other parties. In the primary that was rescheduled June 2 because of the state’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, 43 percent of Clearfield County voters cast their ballots with 11,568 Republicans and 6,059 Democrats making their choices. The number of voters requesting a mail in ballot for the spring primary was 6,479.