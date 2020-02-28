The Clearfield County Dairy Promotion Committee is searching for a young woman to serve as the 2020-21 Clearfield County Dairy Princess. The Dairy Princess will serve as an ambassador for one year representing dairy farmers and the dairy industry throughout Clearfield County and at various state functions.
According to the committee, qualifications to be a Dairy Princess include: candidates must be single, never married, have no children and be a resident of Pennsylvania. They must be age 16-24, as of June 1. They must also be the daughter, granddaughter, niece or sister of a dairy farmer, a dairy farm manager, herdsman or someone employed in a dairy-related industry; be employed themselves on a dairy farm or in a dairy-related industry; or own or lease at least one head of dairy cattle.
The Dairy Promotion Committee is also looking for girls age 9-11 with a dairy related background, who would like to serve as Clearfield County Dairy Maid. The function of a Dairy Maid is to assist the Dairy Princess in carrying out her duties promoting the dairy industry.
For additional information about the dairy princess or dairy maid positions call Shannon Henry at 814-236-3150 by March 27, 2020.