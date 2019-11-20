Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve changes to the leadership role at the county’s 911 center despite a strong objection by the county controller.
Noting a steadily increasing volume of calls to the county’s emergency management department and a boost in associated administrative duties, commissioners at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Salary Board meeting approved the proposed changes.
Effective Monday, Nov. 25, there will no longer be a county director of EMA/911 and a deputy director of planning/EMA. Instead, there will be a separation of duties by creating both a director of 911 and a director of EMA and collapsing the position of the director of EMA/911. The deputy director of planning/EMA will be effective Thursday, Nov. 21.
The commissioners released a prepared statement about the changes.
“We are making these changes in recognition of the importance of both 911 and emergency management to communities and citizens of Clearfield County. We want to stress the vital role our 911 dispatchers play as they serve 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, including holidays. We are putting in place a 911 management team to oversee an experienced telecommunications staff that will serve residents at a time when they are at their most vulnerable, calling for help in life-threatening situations. Additionally we believe, this new alignment of the management team, both 911 and EMA, will work effectively with all emergency responders and law enforcement to meet their needs.”
The commissioners reported that, at the Tuesday, Nov. 26 meeting, they will consider naming Dave McClure Director of 911. He will be responsible to manage all staff associated with the 911 center. McClure will also be responsible to manage all radio communications equipment, the 911 center, the center’s grounds and to serve as the county’s representative on the Northwest Regional Taskforce. He will also be the liaison between Clearfield County 911 and the fire departments, emergency responders and police.
For a number of years, McClure served as a 911 dispatcher before moving into the emergency management team during the 2000s, eventually serving as both deputy director and the director of EMA/911 for 14 months. McClure left county employment to work in the natural gas industry for several years prior to his return to employment at Clearfield County 911, the commissioners said.
Jeremy Ruffner will continue working in his current position as 911 coordinator and Kylie Collins, 911 quality assurance. They will work under McClure’s supervision.
The county’s emergency management division will be reorganized to have two staff positions. The commissioners are appointing Joe Bigar as EMA director and Scott Mignot will retain his current position of EMA deputy director of operations and training. The EMA director of planning position is being eliminated with Bigar assuming all duties and responsibilities currently assigned to the planning position.
The salary board set the salary for both the director of 911 and the director of EMA at $46,000 annually, effective Tuesday.
County Controller Tom Adamson opposed all action taken by the salary board.
“There’s a saying if its not broken, don’t fix it. The current management format was in place years before I got here. It has worked well.”
He said creating a new position would create an additional cash flow hardship for the county by increasing wages and benefits associated with the new position.
“There has been no problems to warrant such a drastic change,” he told the salary board.