A ribbon cutting was held Monday afternoon for the new Child Advocacy Center located at 530 Spruce St., Clearfield. The new location is more spacious, allowing additional numbers of Clearfield County’s youngest residents who are victims of a crime to obtain required services within their own county.
In 2013, Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. recognized the need for a center to assist investigators to identify, investigate and prosecute cases of child abuse. Shaw worked with the Clearfield County Office of Children, Youth and Family Services, law enforcement jurisdictions in Clearfield County, Victim Witness, Passages Inc., Community Action Inc., Crossroads Project, medical providers and CenClear to create multi-disciplinary investigative team to combat child abuse in Clearfield County.
According to CAC Director Mary Tatum, the Spruce Street location replaces the facility at Hyde that opened in August of 2016. Before the Hyde location was opened, a report of a child who had been abused could mean a child would have to tell the story of the assault up to eight times to law enforcement, children and youth services, medical personnel, the district attorney and in some cases educators.
“A search for a better way led to the development of child advocacy centers that are able to help everyone be informed about the case’s facts without requiring a child to be repeatedly traumatized by having to repeat the story.
“Basically we outgrew the space at Hyde. We are seeing more than 200 children a year,” Tatum said.
The new location provides space for the employment of two full-time staff members, Tatum said. The need for additional room to serve children and the multi-disciplinary investigative team that work with those children meant a larger location was needed, according to information provided.
The center is a child-friendly, safe and neutral location where law enforcement and child protective services investigators are able to conduct and observe forensic interviews with children who are alleged victims of physical and sexual abuse crimes in a setting that is child-friendly and decorated to help put nervous or frightened children at ease. The team consists of prosecutors, police officers, children and youth officials, victim advocates and mental health providers who are uniquely qualified to assist in the identification, investigation and prosecution of individuals who abuse children.
The new Spruce Street location has a welcoming waiting room, an interview room, office space and a kitchen. The new space at Spruce Street also has room where pediatric-specific medical exams are conducted by a certified, trained practitioner on sight. Previously, children who need that service had to drive to facilities several hours away in Bradford or Pittsburgh. Tatum said transportation is often a problem for Clearfield County families.
Over a six-year period from 2011-2017, the number of child abuse cases in Clearfield County has increased from 174 in 2011 to more than 370 in 2017 — a 114 percent increase. During its first full-year of operation, the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County served 126 child victims and last year that number grew to 218 victims.
Tatum said the center follows guidelines developed by the National Children’s Alliance. The center’s staff is required to participate in intensive training, on-going peer reviews and mentorship programs in order to ensure a high-quality, child-sensitive approach is maintained. The center partners with legal entities and other community agencies to help ensure offenders are held accountable. It also offers education and training to promote community awareness and safety.
For additional information on the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County call 768-3155 or email cac@cenclear.org.