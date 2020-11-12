CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a proposed 2021 spending plan totaling just over $1 million with no tax increase.
At Monday’s meeting, council approved tentative budgets for the general and liquid fuels funds. The general fund expects $919,649.78 in income and $885,697.62 in expenses. The revenue figure breaks down to $352,000 in current and delinquent real estate taxes; $204,000 in local enabling tax revenue including real estate transfer, earned income, both current and delinquent, local services and amusement taxes; $23,000 for business licenses and permits; $16,420 in fines and forfeits including magisterial and court fines, ordinance violations, state police fines and parking violations; and $4,568 in interest, rents and royalties.
Also, $66,900 in state shared revenue including public utility realty tax, liquor control board license, municipal pension aid, firemen’s relief funds, and Marcellus Shale impact fee; $5,006.78 in local government payments including Clearfield County Aid and Clearfield County Drug Task Force; $50, department earnings for the records department; $84,450 in public safety that includes private donations received by the police department, school crossing guard reimbursement, school resource officer reimbursement, building and land use permits, occupancy permits, street opening permits and rental registrations; $2,900 in culture and recreation including Curwensville Days concessions fees, Irvin Park pavilion and bandshell rental fees; and $350 in miscellaneous revenue.
The spending plan expects to carry over $60,000 from the current year. The borough also has $100,000 in a reserve account.
Expenses include: $1,085 for the mayor’s office and supplies; $4,500 in accounting and auditing fees; $10,550 for tax collection expenses; $39,000 for the secretary’s salary; $5,500 for information technology and engineering services; $27,340 for general administration that includes office supplies, care and maintenance of the borough building, advertising, memberships and publications, general drug testing and minor equipment purchases; and $99,650 for general government and costs associated with direct depositing paychecks.
Also $239,671 for the police department. The figure includes salaries for the corporal, full-time patrolman, school resource officer, part-time patrolman, crossing guard and overtime, holiday hours and drug task force wages, employer paid benefits for training, uniforms, health insurance and legal defense fund and expenses associated with the office including laboratory and testing, vehicle fuel, repair and maintenance, firearms supplies, VASCAR calibration, memberships and publications and minor equipment purchases.
The fire company’s portion of costs is $38,323. The cost includes firemen’s relief aid, fire chief’s allowance, vehicle fuel, repair and maintenance, fire hydrants, worker’s compensation and insurance; $12,100 for uniform construction code and code enforcement includes the officer’s salary, supplies and vehicle fuel; $15,000 for planning and zoning is for a share of revisions to the borough’s comprehensive plan; and $265,465 for public works including the street crew’s salary, benefits, building expenses associated with the garage, traffic control devices, street lighting and electricity for the war memorial.
Also $29,345 for culture and recreation including expenses associated with Irvin Park and donations to the Curwensville Library; $12,647 for community development including matching funds for grants the borough has received and community development and housing; $139,032 for employee benefits including Social Security, Medicare, unemployment, employee pension, worker’s compensation and payments to those who opt-out of borough-provided health insurance.
Insurance totals $17,072. There is also $10,000 allotted to capital expenditures for the police department.
The liquid fuels road fund’s income and expenses total $176,712. The expenses include winter maintenance, the match for the grant for the Station Street stormwater project, construction and and rebuilding projects, the payment for the street sweeper and public works for highways and streets.