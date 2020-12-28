MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough continues to look for ways to clean up a burned out structure on East Main Street.
At Mahaffey Borough Council’s meeting Dec. 21, council authorized Vice President Francis Ruffley to contact JSJ LLC of South Carolina about negotiating an agreement to clean up a property at 346 E. Main St., Mahaffey and turn ownership of the property over to the borough.
A rental home on the property burned in January 2019. The cause was determined to be arson by the state police fire marshal. One of the home’s tenants, Ronald Kevin Zak, pleaded guilty to arson in April 2019 and was sentenced to serve 15 months to four years in state prison.
Since that time, Mahaffey Borough Council has been negotiating with JSJ to have portions of the structure that did not burn be demolished and the property cleaned up and filled in.
In August, District Magisterial Judge James Glass found the company guilty and fined it $600 for failing to demolish the remnants of the burned out structure, clean up the property and mow the grass. He also ordered to pay $4,000 to the borough for costs it incurred associated with the property.
Ruffley said at the hearing he has made numerous calls to the company trying to get it to assume the cost for permits, the expense of refuse containers and expenses associated with the demolition.
No representative from JSJ attended the August hearing and Judge Glass reported he found the company guilty for not appearing at the trial.
Borough solicitor John Sobel told The Progress, “The borough was interested in meeting JSJ in the middle. It arranged to have volunteers remove the structure and the debris with the company picking up the cost for the dumpsters, hauling the debris away and filling the basement in. The property is a serious danger to the health and safety of residents along with being a major eyesore,” Sobel said.