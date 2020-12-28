COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council adopted the 2021 budget totaling just over $118,000 at its Dec. 14 rescheduled meeting. There is no increase in taxes. Property tax will remain at 28 mills.
The spending plan, a combined total of both the general and state funds, projects next year’s income at $118,250 and expenses at $117,550.
The breakdown of 2021 revenue shows the borough expects to receive $45,000 in real estate taxes; $30,700 in state and county revenue including liquid fuels, liquor license fees, utility taxes, county aid and fire relief allocations; $25,700 in Act 511 taxes including the 1-percent earned income, per capita tax, occupational privilege tax, realty transfer tax and local services tax; $7,900 in reimbursements from Beccaria and White townships; and $8,950 in licenses, fines and permits including the cable franchise fees, building rent, park rent, fines, permits and restitution.
Next year’s expenses include $51,350 in costs associated with employees including salaries, Social Security, Medicare, worker’s compensation and unemployment; $12,650 in property expenditures including insurance, heating costs, electricity, water and wastewater, telephone and internet, building repairs and garbage; $14,500 for the fire company including the fire relief allocation, worker’s compensation, the water bill and the municipal agreement; $8,750 in legal and professional fees including expenses associated with the annual audit, legal fees, dues and advertising; $5,800 in equipment costs including the truck payments, equipment maintenance and new equipment purchase; and $44,450 for miscellaneous costs including street lights, street maintenance, hydrant fees, building supplies, office supplies, sanitary fees, and paving.
The vote on the budget was unanimous with all council members in attendance voting yes. Vice President Kevin Swauger was absent.