Some information in a story in Tuesday’s edition about the haunted hayride at Bilger’s Rocks was incorrectly provided to The Progress. Northern Appalachian Film Collective of DuBois will provide a 100-inch screen with Edward Frank directing the horror films being presented on the Bilger’s Rocks stage, President Dennis Biancuzzo said.
