DuBOIS — A roundtable discussion with local media focused on Penn Highlands Healthcare’s efforts to educate the community about COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus.
As of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 13 presumptive positive coronavirus cases and two confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, said Penn Highlands Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Shaun Sheehan, who is leading the PHH COVID-19 Task Force. Those cases are primarily in the Philadelphia suburb region and Wilkes-Barre-Scranton area.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in conjunction with the Department of Health, is the leading national public health institute of the United States and where PHH receives its guidelines from, said Sheehan.
“The information is updated very frequently since this is a dynamic process,” said Sheehan. “The primary strategy of the CDC/Department of Health is to contain. There’s no specific medication to give to this, there’s no vaccine, the strategy for it being containment. That’s through various different ways. But we’ve all heard of social distancing and hearing of large sporting events being canceled throughout the country. Some campuses are sending students home ... and telling the kids not to come back after spring break essentially, and the classes are going to be taught on the computer until further notice.”
“As healthcare providers, we need to get that message out that we need to keep people home, out of the community, and out of healthcare settings when they do develop any of the concerning symptoms which would be a fever, any respiratory symptoms,” he said. “Should they feel the need to seek medical care, that’s an individual choice. When you’re having severe shortness of breath or other problems that you feel like you can’t deal with at home, that’s the time to come. But we’re asking people to stay home at this point and contact your primary care physician for additional directions,” Sheehan said.
The risk to the public, in general, is very low, said Sheehan. The concern overall is the potential to overwhelm the national or regional healthcare systems.
“What I mean by that is if we are able to keep the distribution more widespread of new developing cases that allows our healthcare system and other agencies to appropriately absorb the extra activity associated with the virus. If we have large spikes, there is the potential to overwhelm those resources,” said Sheehan.
In preparation, Sheehan said PHH has developed a COVID-19 Task Force, which is currently meeting once or twice a week. It is multi-disciplinary and includes the infectious disease physician, infection prevention, the physician network, laboratory, supply chain, administration, along with any others involved. The intent of the task force is to develop a structure internally that will contain general house operations, logistics and any other disaster-response organizational structure.
“We are in the early phases of that. We have started to identify people to meet those specific roles and will continue to meet on a regular basis,” Sheehan said.
The primary communication throughout the health system has been via email. There is a newsletter, Vital Lines, in which healthcare workers are notified via email and text message.
“Some of this information is CDC and DOH information,” he said. “It can be overwhelming as a healthcare provider or front line staff member to try and locate all of these different sources. We consolidate them to one area. In addition to that we are updating our policies and procedures that pertain to COVID-19.”
PHH has held two webinars to inform healthcare providers what the current plan is, where to find resources and how to keep them updated. They will continue to provide those as needed.