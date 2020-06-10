Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority on Wednesday adopted a revised budget for the current year because of a projected downturn in revenue.
Directors reviewed a new spending plan with expectations for 2020 revenue dramatically lowered affected by the outcome of the statewide stay-at-home order associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Board President Susan Williams told members, “Because of everything that has happened, we need to adopt a revised budget for the remainder of the year. The travel industry has taken a huge hit,” she said. She said some reports surmise the industry may take up to three years to recover from the impact of coronavirus.
Director Josiah Jones said he had estimated CCRTA may receive $20,000 from hotel tax in the second quarter, down from the $123,000 it traditionally takes in from overnight lodging stays in the county.The revised revenue projection totals $191,807, down from the $257,676 estimated in the original spending plan.
“I may be shooting a little high. I am not sure what we will get from March, April and May hotel stays. I am hopeful elk viewing may make an impact in the coming months and we will have better third and fourth quarters.”
Operating expenses were also reduced from $409,872 to $178,572. There were across the board cuts to grants, marketing, contract services and wages and benefits. Grants were eliminated from the current year’s operating costs and members believe CCRTA will likely not be able to offer them in 2021.
Williams said, “This budget is not optimistic but it is realistic.”