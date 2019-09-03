The summer of 2019 is almost a memory. I say every year how quickly the season slips away but this year it seemed as though it moved with lightening speed. It was June and then it was the end of August.
Sigh.
While I enjoy summer, we are right on the cusp of my very favorite season –fall. I love fall because its a whole different style of cooking.
I can turn the oven back on without breaking a sweat just turning the oven on. There’s just something about food cooked in the oven. It’s richer and more well-flavored; we prefer it.
Fall is also a start of a more structured time, especially if you have children or grandchildren.
Kids in Progressland returned to school last week. If your children or grandchildren are anything like my grandchildren they are starving the moment they return from a day of learning.
Today’s recipe for Oven Baked Penne is one I make often. It’s great for potluck meals or when you need to feed a crowd of hungry people.
It’s also good for using up some of those little bits of things that hang around the refrigerator.
I have concealed grated zucchini, finely chopped cooked spinach and even some spoonfuls of baked butternut squash in this. The younger set were none the wiser.
It can also be prepared quickly or ahead of time then baked off about an hour before you are ready to eat.
You can easily make some substitutions in this depending on what you have on hand.
You don’t need to use penne pasta, any similarly sized pasta shape will work.
Try rigatoni or cavtappi pasta here. You can use ground turkey or chicken instead of the ground beef, cottage cheese for the ricotta and provolone for the mozzarella.
As I said, the cheese, sauce and pasta are great for concealing some additions from the vegetable family if your family members shy away from those types of things.
You can also stir in or sprinkle on top a few fresh herbs such as basil or oregano, if you have them.
Try this casserole as a way to welcome fall and turning on the oven back on. I’ll bet your family will be glad you did.
Oven Baked Penne
- 2 24 ounce jars of your favorite pasta sauce
- 1 1/2 cups water (I use this water to rinse my jars before adding it to the casserole)
- 1 16-ounce container of ricotta cheese
- 2 cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- A pinch of dried red pepper flakes, if desired
- 8 ounces penne pasta
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish or spray it with non-stick cooking spray. In a large skillet, brown the ground beef, breaking it as it browns.
Add the garlic, salt, pepper and chili flakes, if using. Stir in the pasta sauce, water, half of the mozarella cheese, the ricotta cheese and the parmesan cheese with the meat.
Stir in the uncooked pasta. Pour this mixture into the prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for 55 minutes.
Remove the foil and top with the remaining mozzarella cheese.
Bake for 5 – 10 minutes longer, until the cheese is melted and the casserole is bubbling.