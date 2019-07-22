Last week’s temperatures just about did me in. When I was younger, hot weather was no big deal but the older I get the less I can take it. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I felt like I’ve had the stuffing knocked out of me.
When temperatures are like last week’s, the last thing that anyone wants to do to get dinner on the table is turn on the oven. You can only eat salad for supper so many times so I often turn to one-pan meals.
I like tossing everything into the skillet, cook for a short while, you get dinner and there is only one pan to wash. Simple and it doesn’t heat up the kitchen.
I have made skillet lasagna numerous times but this time I wanted something different. This Skillet Buffalo Chicken Pasta has all the delicious flavors of chicken wings or Buffalo Chicken Dip without all the fuss.
It was very tasty and economical calling for ingredients that I already had in the freezer and on the pantry shelves. The dish is a great way to stretch two boneless chicken breasts or you can substitute boneless chicken thighs if you are a dark meat fan to feed four people.
Skillet Buffalo
Chicken Pasta2 teaspoons olive oil
1 small onion, peeled and diced
1 clove of garlic, peeled and minced
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, fat trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 14.5 cans of diced tomatoes in juice, do not drain
1/3 cup Buffalo Wing sauce
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 1/2 cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup of small shape pasta
4 ounces cold cream cheese, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Blue Cheese crumbles, optional
Heat the oil in a large skillet, over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally until cooked through. Add the tomatoes, Buffalo Wing sauce, butter, 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Bring the mixture to a boil, adding a few tablespoons of water if the mixture is too thick. Stir in the pasta. Cover the skillet and cook, over low heat, about 20 minutes or until the pasta is tender. Uncover and stir in the cream cheese cubes, the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Simmer a couple minutes to heat the cheese through. Sprinkle top with Blue Cheese crumbles, if desired. Serves four.