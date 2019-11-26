Although this week contains one of the biggest feasting days of the year, my mind wasn’t on that Monday. Rather, I was pondering making room in my refrigerator and freezer. After all, if the cooking is going to commence in time for the family to sit down to roasted turkey and all the sides Thursday, I need a place to put some of the ingredients and dishes I’m prepping while I am waiting for the big day.
I was digging through the freezer and found a couple bags of tomato wedges I had roasted during August and September when fresh tomatoes where at their peak; and I got a little overzealous about how many we could actually eat while visiting the farmer’s market.
Roasted tomatoes are so simple. All I did is wash and core fresh tomatoes then cut them into quarters. Place the tomatoes in a glass baking dish. Drizzle them lightly with some olive or vegetable oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt if desired and bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until the tomatoes have softened and are brown on the edges.
Back to the soup — I had a bag of mixed vegetables in the freezer that had been in there a while and it was time for that to go. Add to the mix, a package of beef stew meat, a couple of potatoes from the pantry shelf, a quarter of a small head of cabbage that needed to be used up and some beef broth.
I also used a bay leaf and some salt and pepper that were on the shelf. To me those things say soup. I love having soup in the freezer especially when chilly and damp days are on the horizon.
I can pull out one of the containers of soup I’ve frozen, let it thaw in the refrigerator and then heat it in the microwave.
In the past when I’ve made vegetable soup it was a several hour process, but this time I pulled out my pressure cooker and I had soup in less than an hour including the time I spent peeling and chopping the vegetables.
This is the recipe I used, although I used two cups of my own roasted tomatoes in place of the 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes in juice.
Vegetable Beef Soup
- 1 pound beef stew meat
- 1-2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
- 1/2 a medium onion, diced
- 1 stalk of celery, diced
- 5 cups beef broth
- 3 cups potatoes, peeled and diced
- A 14-ounce bag of frozen mixed vegetables (The one I used had green beans, lima beans, peas, carrots and corn. But use your favorite frozen vegetables or add up to 4 cups of your favorite vegetables including corn, green beans, peas and carrots. Whatever you like.)
- 1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes in juice, undrained
- 1 dried bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
My pressure cooker has a browning feature so I used it to brown the beef cubes on all sides. After the meat was cooked I added the beef broth, garlic, salt, pepper and bay leaf and used the meat setting on the pressure cooker to cook the meat. That took 26 minutes. After releasing the pressure I added the remaining ingredients, stirred the soup and pushed the soup setting which cooked the soup another 18 minutes, although the extra full pot took longer to come to pressure. Allow the pressure to release and remove the bay leaf before serving.
If you don’t have a pressure cooker, this recipe can be made in the slow cooker or on the stove top. Just be sure to brown the beef before stirring it into the soup.