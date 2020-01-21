That was certainly a drastic change in weather over the weekend. Saturday’s storm featuring snow, sleet and freezing rain was in stark contrast to the 60 and 70-degree temperatures from the weekend before.
Pennsylvania weather is like that — mild and meek at one moment, wild and fierce the next. Having such drastic swings in weather is one of the reasons why its good to have lots of choices in your recipe box.
Saturday’s blustery weather was the perfect excuse to turn on the oven. I also had a beef rump roast in the freezer that needed to be used. What’s a better warmup comforting meal than beef stew?
I have been thinking about Beef Stew since I saw an interesting recipe on Mary Ann Esposito’s Ciao Italia blog. Tilemaker’s Stew or Peposa is the signature stew of Impruneta in the Tuscany region of Italy. It is named because the workers in the town’s reknowned tile factories would place ingredients for the meal in earthenware pots and bury the pots in the hot coals of the town’s central ovens. When they returned from work, the stew was cooked and ready to eat.
The ingredients for the stew are simple, beef cubes, red wine and a healthy amount of peppercorns both whole and crushed, acentuated with some fresh herbs.
While I like black pepper, it seemed even too peppery for me, although perhaps the long cooking process mellows some of the peppercorns’ sharpness?
The stew also did not have any vegetables and I wanted some vegetables in my stew. (Personal note, I did not put any potatoes in my stew because I served it over mashed potatoes. I do not add potatoes when I am serving my stew over a starch such as rice, noodles, potatoes or even polenta would have been nice with this.)
My recipe today is a conglomeration of several recipes because I wanted to cook in my oven. What works better to warm up the house on a cold winter’s day than something delicious cooking in the oven? That said, if you want to use a pressure cooker or slow cooker by all means just follow the cooking directions that came with the device.
Oven Roasted Beef Stew makes the lowly chuck roast or any cheaper cut of beef so meltingly tender and delicious. I am sure the red wine would have made it even more so but I didn’t have any wine on hand but it was really yummy with just the beef broth.
Oven Roasted
Beef Stew
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2-2 1/2 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 1/2 cups beef broth or 2 cups beef broth and 1/2 cup red wine
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup water
- 1 medium onion, peeled and diced
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms, I used baby bellas
- 4 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch rounds
- 1 stalk celery, sliced
- 2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 whole bay leaf
- 1/3 cup fresh parsley, minced
- 1-2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil
Whisk together salt, pepper and flour. Toss the beef cubes in the flour mixture. Add the oil to a Dutch oven and heat over medium-high heat. Brown the beef cubes on all sides. Don’t crowd the meat, work in batches if you have to. Once it has been browned, add the meat to the pan and add the remaining ingredients, except parsley. Cook for 2 hours in a 325-degree oven until the meat is cooked through and tender.
Check the stew after one hour to make sure it hasn’t dried out. If the liquid has cooked down add some additional beef broth or water. Serve over a favorite starch, sprinkling servings with minced parsley. Makes 4-6 servings.