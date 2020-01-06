Cold dreary January days call for something delicious and hearty to warm up the belly, but for those who made a New Year’s resolution to eat better, sometimes a filling soup can mean lots of calories and fat.
Years ago I found a recipe for Cheeseburger Soup. It has become a family favorite because its filled with all the flavors of a cheeseburger thanks to its ground beef, cheese, potatoes and vegetables in a creamy base. My recipe says if you want, you can garnish it with chopped dill pickle or thinly sliced onion.
During some down time over the holidays, I began experimenting with ways to lighten our family favorite soup up yet still have it be the creamy, cheesy, chockfull of ingredients dish we have come to love.
I cut down a bit on the amount of meat, added some additional vegetables, carrots and celery, and used evaporated skim milk for the creaminess without the fat.
I used full fat cheese because I personally believe it melts better, but if you want to use a reduced fat version here it should work. I also used a lesser amount of cheddar and used a sharp variety instead of a mild or medium kind.
When I served this soup I waited to see if someone commented this wasn’t the recipe I made before but no one did. In fact they gobbled it up and some requested seconds.
Lighter Cheeseburger
Soup
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1/2 medium onion, finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced finely
- 1 carrot, peeled and shredded
- 1 stalk of celery, diced
- 4 cups diced potatoes,
- 5 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 12-ounce can evaporated skim milk
- 1 cup cold water
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Salt to taste, I used about 1/2 teaspoon
- 1/4 cup light sour cream or plain yogurt
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the group beef until it is browned and no longer pink, crumbling the meat as you stir. Add the onions, garlic, carrots and celery and cook an additional 3-5 minutes or until the vegetables have started to soften and the onion is translucent. In a large saucepan, combine the chicken broth, potatoes, ground beef mixture, basil, pepper and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat and cook 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through. Whisk the flour into the water and add the water/flour mixture and evaporated skim milk to the saucepan and cook until the soup thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese and the sour cream.