The weather has been very winter-like recently. When it’s cold outside, I like to use my oven. I have some appliances that provide quicker cooking methods but sometimes, especially on the weekends when there are lots of chores to do to get ready for the new week, I like to use the oven.
As you know if you are a regular reader of this column, I have been testing some new recipes, both to share with you and because I get bored eating the same thing all the time. I have found some good ones and some we didn’t enjoy so much, but trying is how you find out what you like.
A few weeks ago I had a lot of things in my refrigerator crisper drawer — mainly a head of cabbage which I needed to use. I also keep carrots and celery on a regular basis and potatoes and onions in the bin.
Poring over my collection of cookbooks I found a recipe for Pork and Vegetable Bake. The book is one I found at a yard sale. These days, “Family Feasts for $75 a Week” might be out-of-the-loop price-wise, but it is still features recipes that make the most of a budget by giving options and tips to help save money.
I didn’t have the pork chops in the recipe’s ingredients list so I substituted boneless skinless chicken breasts, again something I almost always have in my freezer.
It was delicious. The chicken baked with the root vegetables was moist, tender and well-seasoned by the chicken broth and the vegetable juices.
The recipe was also very simple to prepare and then the whole recipe gets poured into a baking dish and into the oven for 45 minutes or so.
Chicken and Root Vegetable Bake
1 teaspoon olive or vegetable oil
1-1 1/2 pounds boneless chicken or pork, approximately four to six medium chicken breasts
1 onion, peeled and chopped
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 ribs of celery, chopped
2 cups finely slivered or shredded green cabbage
5 medium-sized russet or sweet potatoes or a combination of the two, peeled and sliced about 1/4-inch thick
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Pinch of red pepper flakes, if desired
2 cups chicken broth
Preheat an oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until evenly browned on all sides. Transfer to a plate. In the same skillet add the onion, carrots, celery and cabbage.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to wilt and become translucent. Add the paprika, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes, if using. Stir in the broth and simmer a few minutes. Layer the bottom of the baking dish with potatoes.
Lay the chicken breasts over the potatoes and pour the vegetable mixture, evenly over the top.
Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake approximately 30 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Remove the foil and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until the juices have reduced and the edges of some of the vegetables turn golden.