If the zucchini plants in your garden are producing abundantly, or someone left a large bag of squash on your back porch and you are in need of another way to use up the harvest, let me offer this simple recipe that will showcase the summer vegetable or fruit, depending which camp you subscribe to, deliciously.
Zucchini is good for you. It is rich in Vitamin A which helps support a body’s vision and immune systems. Its mild flavor also allows it to take on the taste of whatever it is cooked with. If you are trying to get some additional vegetables into your diet, these are a delicious way to do so.
The batter for Zucchini Muffins goes together and bakes quickly enough that you can serve them warm alongside your dinner tonight. They are delightful yummy cold.
The recipe calls for simple, readily accessible ingredients but you can jazz these muffins up with the addition of nuts, coconut, dried fruits such as raisins, cranberries or chopped dates or even some chopped fresh fruit such as apple.
If you don’t want muffins, make the batter into a loaf, just remember to increase the baking time.
These would make an easy first baking project for a child as they would be able to do all the steps themselves, with some supervision of course.
Zucchini Muffins
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2/3 cup vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups grated zucchini
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place paper liners in 12 cups of muffin tins. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and ground cinnamon.
In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar, vegetable oil, eggs and vanilla extract. Beat for 30 seconds or until sugar dissolves. Fold in the grated zucchini. Then stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix until the dry ingredients are moistened.
Divide the batter equally into the cups of the muffin tins. Bake for 20-23 minutes or until the muffins tops have raised and they are golden brown. Remove tins to a wire rack and cool 10-15 minutes before removing the muffins from the pans and allowing them to cool completely.