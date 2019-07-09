Local supermarket produce sections and farm stands are starting to fill up with beautiful fruit. Apples, oranges and bananas are making way for melons, berries, stone fruits such as cherries, nectarines, peaches and plums. All this bounty makes for brightly colored displays.
If you like to buy local fruit, blueberries and cherries are in season here in Clearfield County and Pennsylvania peaches are on the horizon.
I was looking for a recipe to showcase fruit when I came across a little gem of a bar cookie. Simple to make, quick to prepare, this buttery cookie base and crumble recipe can be used with many types fruit and the best part was I had everything in the refrigerator and the pantry. The bar’s lightly sweet and buttery crust and crumble flavor really allows the fresh flavor of the fruit to shine through.
I used peeled chopped peaches but blueberries, blackberries, plums or any favorite fruit would work. You can even do a combo of fruit to use up those couple of fruits that linger in the fruit bowl and nobody ever eats.
You can also add extracts or spices to the filling depending on the type of fruit used. I added a drop of almond extract to the peaches but you can also omit it if you don’t like spice.
Fruit Crumble Bars
- Cookie base:
- 1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup room temperature butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare an 8-inch square baking pan by buttering it or spraying it with non-stick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Use your fingers or a pastry cutter to incorporate the butter into the flour-sugar mixture until coarse crumbs form. Pat the mixture into the pan, pressing down firmly.
Filling:
- 4 cups peaches or fruit of your choice, peeled, stones removed and coarsely chopped
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 drop almond extract, optional
In a saucepan, add the peaches and the sugar. Cook over medium-high heat until the sugar is dissolved. Whisk together the lemon juice and the cornstarch. Stir into the peach mixture and cook until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool slightly. Spread the peach mixture evenly over the baked crust.
Crumble topping
- 2/3 cup flour
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
A pinch of salt
Whisk together the flour and sugar in a mixing bowl. Rub in the butter with your fingers or a pastry cutter until small clumps form. Sprinkle the crumbs over the peach mixture. Continue baking 25-30 minutes or until golden. Remove from the oven and allow the bars to cool completely before cutting into squares.
Dust the squares with confectioner’s sugar if desired. Top cut bars with whipped cream or scoops of vanilla ice cream.