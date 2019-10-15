If you are like me, and you like a one-pot meal to get dinner on the table quickly, you will enjoy this Tex-Mex Chicken Spaghetti recipe I am sharing today. One-pot meals are great because there is not much cleanup — who wants to spend hours doing dishes?
I found this recipe online and tweaked the original a bit to make it more of dish my family would want to eat. I am always on the lookout for any recipe that’s quick, uses ingredients I can get at the local grocery store and has flavors we enjoy. This recipe ticks off all those boxes. Tex-Mex Chicken Spaghetti is so yummy and it is great for using up leftover chicken or turkey so you may wish to tuck this away and get it back out after Thanksgiving to use up some of that turkey.
Pasta makes up the base of this recipe and when I need to get dinner on the table quickly there is nothing like a recipe with pasta. It cooks quickly. It can be dressed in many ways. Most people like it. It can also be eaten hot or cold depending on the recipe.
You could also incorporate some vegetables into this. Some corn kernels would go great. Diced green pepper or some shredded zucchini would also be nice. The vegetables could be added along with the diced onions and garlic and cooked in the olive oil under tender. If you wanted to spice the dish up some more, diced jalapeno pepper would do the trick, or you could top the dish with some grated Pepper Jack cheese in place of or along with the grated cheddar cheese.
Tex-Mex Chicken
Spaghetti
- 1/2 pound spaghetti
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes in tomato juice, undrained
- 2 tablespoons dry taco seasoning
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups diced, cooked chicken
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 2 green onions, sliced
- A handful of black olives chopped, if desired
In a large heavy deep skillet over medium-high heat, add the olive oil, stir in the the onions and garlic and cook until the vegetables are translucent and soft without browning. Add the undrained tomatoes.
Break up the spaghetti and add to the skillet along with the taco seasoning, salt, pepper and chicken broth. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring until the spaghetti begins to soften. Stir in the diced chicken.
Reduce the heat and continue cooking an additional 15 minutes, stirring frequently so the spaghetti doesn’t stick to the pan, until most of the liquid is absorbed. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Sprinkle the top with cheese, sliced green onions and olives, if using. Serve immediately. Makes 4-6 servings.