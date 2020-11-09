During the autumn months, I enjoy all things pumpkin. Pumpkin pie, cakes, cookies and muffins rank up there as dessert choices and I also like some savory dishes such as pumpkin soup or pumpkin raviolis.
Pumpkin is good for you. Not only is it full of fiber but it is loaded with Vitamin A and other vitamins and minerals that can boost immunity and improve eyesight.
While I like my pumpkin to be enhanced lightly by the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves, something I don’t love is pumpkin spice food. It seems to me manufacturers hope that by flavoring foods with a seasonal taste, they will encourage people to buy it as part of their observance of the season.
There is pumpkin spice cereal, pumpkin spice coffee and pumpkin spice you can inset pretty much anything here. What often is lacking in all those pumpkin spice foods is pumpkin.
The recipe I am sharing today calls for pumpkin, an entire 15-ounce can of it. While the original recipe called for the batter to be baked into muffins, and you can certainly bake them that way, I have been baking my quick bread recipes in an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking square dish. This way the top doesn’t get too crusty before the center has a chance to bake through. The larger dish also shortens the baking time. I find when it is baked this way, the quick bread is much easier to slice into pieces, and if someone wants a larger slice of bread they can just take two pieces.
This recipe is easy to put together and other than the pumpkin, I’ll bet you have everything in the pantry or refrigerator right now.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Bread
Pumpkin batter:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree
1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
Cream cheese swirl
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon milk
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Line a 12-cup muffin tin with liners or spray a 8 1/2-inch-by-4 1/2-inch-by-2 1/2-inch loaf pan or an 8-inch-by-8-inch square pan with non-stick cooking spray.
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin spice. In a separate bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, melted butter, vanilla extract and egg.
Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients and stir until the dry ingredients are just moistened. Put pumpkin batter into desired prepared baking pan.
Use the bowl that the wet ingredients were mixed in to make the cream cheese swirl by adding all the ingredients into the bowl and whisking until they are blended and smooth.
If you are making muffins, place a scant teaspoonful of the cream cheese mixture on top of each muffin. If you are making a quick bread, dollop the cream cheese mixture on top of the pumpkin mixture. Use a butter knife to swirl the cream cheese mixture into the pumpkin batter.
Bake the muffins for 18-20 minutes, bake the loaf pan for 65-75 minutes and the 8-inch-by-8-inch baking square for 45-55 minutes. Test doneness of each with a toothpick that should come out of the center clean.