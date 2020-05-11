My grandchildren have been home from school since mid-March. They are weary and very ready to return to what they refer to as a “normal life.” I urge them to be patient, trying to present the point that it’s better to be safe than to be sorry — but I don’t believe they are paying attention to me any longer.
Two of the four granddaughters like to Facetime my husband and me using their phones and IPods. They go through spurts when they call several times a day and other times several days will go by and I don’t hear anything from either of them.
However last weekend, our 8-year-old Audrey tuned in while I was making a gelatin salad. I refer to as Strawberry Fluff because of the salad’s bottom layer that it enhanced by the addition of cream cheese and whipped topping.
Audrey just happened to call while I was folding in the miniature marshmallows. She wanted to know (as she usually does) what I was doing and I told her I was making a salad. “Is that a polka dot salad Grammie,” she asked.
I told her my salad didn’t have any polka dots and she said ‘Yes, it does” and pointed to the bits of white marshmallows peeking out of the rosy pink gelatin. I never noticed that before. It took a child to point that out to me. I learned a lesson that day in that what you do is all in the perspective you bring to it.
I make several variations of this salad including orange and peach by substituting different fruit and fruit-flavored gelatin — but the strawberry version (or maybe I should start calling it the polka dot version) is definitely our favorite.
Strawberry Fluff or Audrey’s Polka Dot Salad
- 2 6-ounce boxes of strawberry-flavored gelatin powder
- 3 cups boiling water
- 1 cup cold water
- 1 8-ounce package of cream cheese (you can also use a lower-fat version, if desired)
- 8-ounces thawed whipped topping
- 2 cups miniature marshmallows
- 1 quart fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
Prepare one of the boxes of gelatin by adding two cups of boiling water to the powder in a large bowl. Stir until the gelatin is dissolved. Add the block of cream cheese to the hot gelatin and stir until the cream cheese is melted. You can use a whisk to get the last of the cheese lumps out. Set the gelatin in the refrigerator to cool.
Once the gelatin is cooled and slightly thickened, fold in the thawed whipped topping and marshmallows. Pour into a 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan. Refrigerate until firm. Once the gelatin is firm, prepare the other box of gelatin by adding two cups of boiling water to the gelatin powder in a large bowl. Stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Add the cup of cold water.
Lay the sliced strawberries evenly over the gelatin-cream cheese layer. Carefully spoon the liquid gelatin over the strawberry slices. Refrigerate until the top layer is firm.
Makes approximately 15 servings.